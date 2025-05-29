The Humanists Malta on Thursday called for a “kinder law” putting compassion in practice as the NGO welcomed the government’s consultation on Voluntary Assisted Euthanasia.

“This debate is about compassion in practice, balancing safeguards with choice for those few individuals confronting unrelenting pain with no hope of improvement,” Humanists Malta campaigns researcher Joanna Onions said.

The NGO believes in respecting personal autonomy, alleviating suffering and promoting dignity at the end of life.

While noting that government’s proposal is “measured and humane” with clear safeguards and strict eligibility criteria, it pointed out that the six-month prognosis rule is “unreliable” and suffering should guide eligibility rather than time.

Humanists Malta added that palliative care and euthanasia are “complementary” and one should not undermine the other.

“Legalising voluntary assisted euthanasia often strengthens palliative care systems,” Onions said.

The NGO added that the widely cited claim that people opt for euthanasia because they “feel like a burden” is misleading and out of context.

They called for legal safeguards to prevent coercion as “no one should be pressured to choose or reject euthanasia”.

The law must ensure inclusive eligibility avoiding discrimination based on age, disability or mental health status, the NGO said, adding that living wills and health proxies should be clearly supported to uphold a patient’s previously expressed wishes.

They also called for conscientious objections by professionals to be respected but they should not obstruct access to lawful end-of-life options.

Humanists Malta chair James Buhagiar said: “We are in favour of voluntary assisted dying, provided it is free from coercion and grounded in the core values of dignity and respect for life. We believe in coming together to support those in need. Malta has the potential to offer compassion alongside high-quality palliative care. We support a multidisciplinary approach that ensures holistic care for individuals at every stage.”