More than 300 people have objected to a plan to demolish an old property and replace it with an apartment block and underground garages in Rabat.

The application by Michael Bugeja - PA/02441/25 - proposes the demolition of the 'townhouse' on Triq il-Buskett, and the building in its place of nine maisonettes, 30 apartments spread across three floors, 10 penthouses on a receded floor, 83 basement garages and a shop at ground level.

Moviment Graffitti, which has filed an objection to the plans, said it was alarmed by what it called a ‘monstrous development’.

The NGO observed that the other buildings in the area were no more than two storeys high. These included St Joseph retreat house and the villas at Tal-Virtu.

The farmhouse is also close to agricultural land, St Joseph Convent and St Dominic’s Church.

“Both the height and the design of the proposed development are inappropriate for the surrounding built context of the site,” Graffitti wrote, adding that any new building should be limited to two storeys.

An impression of the visual impact of the new building.

“The proposed building’s balcony-heavy and glass-dominated facade is also an eyesore within the context of its built surroundings,” the group said.

It also pointed out that the project would also create five-storey-high blank party walls on either side of the building.

The NGO noted that St Joseph’s Retreat house is a place where members of the public seek respite and peace.

“The proposed building will loom in very close proximity to the retreat house, cutting its access to direct sunlight for a significant part of the day.”

This, together with the blank third-party wall that would face the garden of the retreat house, would “almost totally ruin the peaceful environment, pleasant aesthetics and calm atmosphere.”

Graffitti called for an environmental impact assessment to look into reports that the site lies on top of an underground source of spring water, and a traffic impact assessment to ascertain the effect additional vehicles would have on a road already plagued by heavy traffic.

Environmental NGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Ahjar is also objecting to the plans. The group said the existing building which is set for demolition is not a townhouse, as was stated in the application, but a farmhouse and a local landmark since it was one of the very first buildings to be constructed in the area.