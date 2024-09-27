A poacher who shot an eagle at Binġemma three days ago has been given a lifetime hunting ban.

Christopher Mercieca, 40 and from Santa Venera, was also fined €5,000 for the crime.

The sentence was handed down during a court hearing on Friday after Mercieca pleaded guilty to shooting and killing the protected bird, a short-toed eagle (Circaetus Gallicus), as well as unlawful possession of a number of protected species, both alive and dead.

Mercieca was identified as the poacher responsible for that crime through footage provided by third parties, who filmed the incident and alerted the police.

The police said they received a report on Tuesday evening about the shooting, which took place at around 6:15pm in the limits of Mġarr, Malta.

Mercieca was arrested later that evening, then released after a few hours.

Prosecuting inspector Elliot Magro explained that Mercieca was released pending further information from third parties about the alleged incident.

Footage of the incident was later handed over to the police.

After viewing that footage, the investigator obtained an arrest warrant which was executed on Thursday.

On Friday, Mercieca appeared before the court. After consulting his lawyer, Edward Gatt, the defendant registered an admission.

He confirmed that plea after being warned of the implications by the court and after being given time to reconsider.

In light of that admission at the earliest possible stage, the court, presided over by Magistrate Jean Paul Grech, stated that the court would not impose an effective jail term but would hand down a fine of €5000 and the immediate revocation of the accused’s hunting licence to the maximum permitted by law.

The court banned Mercieca from holding any such licence for life.

He must pay the fine in €150 monthly instalments.