A 35-year-old man who admitted to causing his wife to fear that violence would be used against her, was placed under a probation order on Monday.

The Kenyan national, who cannot be named by court order, was charged with causing his wife to fear violence, among other charges. The unemployed man pleaded guilty after the court explained the consequences of his plea.

Police inspector Colin Sheldon explained that the woman filed a report about an incident that took place on 5 April. She told the police that the accused had been drinking during the day. He then went to her parents’ house, where she was with their two minor children and decided that they should take the children home. A violent argument ensued.

The woman said her husband had suffered a drinking problem since he lost his job in December 2023.

She told the police of a separate incident where her husband allegedly hit their youngest daughter three times on the backside and once on her face.

During submissions on punishment, legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja said it would be more suitable to place the accused under a probation and treatment order. She underlined that this was his first brush with the law.

The prosecution agreed, saying the man had regretted the incident and was “very sad” about it. The police inspector said the man held two Master degrees and was “very educated”.

Replying to a question by the court, Bugeja said the man’s sister was present in the courtroom, and he could live with her.

The court found the man guilty by his own admission and placed him under a three-year probation order and a treatment order to address his alcohol issues. A restraining order in favour of the victim was also issued for a period of three years.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea presided over the court.