A man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife unless she handed him money, was granted bail on Thursday but banned from the matrimonial home by a magistrate.

The 52-year old Naxxar resident was arrested on Tuesday after he confronted his wife as she returned from work, having apparently discovered that she was keeping some €40,000 in a safe at home.

No sooner had she reached the front door that he emerged from the interconnected garage, demanding that she give him that money. He threatened to kill her unless she did so, prosecutors told the court.

After an argument, he left the scene but later called his father-in-law warning that he would “hear something big.”

The wife filed a report at the police Domestic Violence Unit saying that she was fearing for her safety since her husband possessed two firearms.

That information prompted the police to take action.

An arrest warrant was issued and executed during a late night raid and the weapons were also seized.

On Thursday, the man was charged with causing his alleged victim to fear violence as well as insulting and threatening her.

He pleaded not guilty and his lawyers requested bail.

His elderly father confirmed that the accused could live at his residence if he were to be granted bail.

The accused’s wife had no objection to bail as long as he was ordered to stay away from the couple’s home and adequate measures were taken to ensure her protection, her lawyer, Keith Borg informed the court.

Magistrate Ann Marie Thake upheld the request, warning the accused that he may not to approach the alleged victim in any way.

“You absolutely cannot enter the matrimonial home” she warned.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €1000, a personal guarantee of €4000, signing the bail book three times weekly and under a curfew between 5:00am and 9:00pm.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victim, remaining in force pending the proceedings.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Francesca Zarb and Adreana Zammit were defence counsel.

Lawyer Keith Borg appeared parte civile.