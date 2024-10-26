A husband and wife both cried in court as the man admitted to slightly injuring his spouse while saying he loved his wife but the couple was going “through a rough patch.”

The 55-year-old healthcare professional, whose name was banned from publication by the court, pleaded guilty to causing his wife to fear violence as well as slightly injuring her in an incident that took place on Thursday at the couple’s home.

The woman suffered facial wounds and abrasions, medically certified as slight.

But her husband was overheard telling the doctor not to report the incident, claiming that the couple were being monitored by a family therapist and thus, their marital situation was under control, explained Inspector Roderick Attard who pressed charges today.

The defendant registered an admission, weeping as he tried to explain that he and the victim were “going through a rough patch.”

But he really loved his wife, said the accused tearfully, as defence lawyer Franco Debono approached the dock, seeking to calm down the man.

Parte civile lawyer Lennox Vella, assisting the wife who was present in court and also tearful, explained that his client also loved the accused.

She also wanted to patch things up but wished her husband would seek professional help to address his personal issues.

The lawyer asked the court to issue a protection order in the victim’s favour. The defence did not object to that, adding their request for a pre-sentencing report.

The court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, upheld both requests and also issued a temporary supervision order whilst granting the accused’s request for bail.

The defence argued that the accused was a first-time offender and had an untainted criminal record.

The parties both wished to reconcile and moreover, the accused was willing to seek help and guidance to sort out his personal issues and save his marriage.

In light of those submissions, the court upheld the request for bail.

Inspector Roderick Attard prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.