In the modern motoring world, cars are becoming more complicated and, more often than not, a lot bigger. The frequency of compact city cars arriving on the market has become less in recent times, but for a lot of drivers, they make a lot of sense. City cars don’t cost much to run and they’re often easy to maintain and repair, too. Sometimes, however, they can feel a little lacking in character.

That’s where the i10 N Line steps in. It’s a sportier take on Hyundai’s smallest model, bringing some of the tweaks and touches that you’d get on the company’s full-fat ‘N’ performance models but with the excellent running costs of the standard i10. Is it any good though? We’ve been finding out.

As we’ve touched upon, the i10 is the most compact model that you can pick out of Hyundai’s range. But, like the Korean firm’s other cars, it’s still jam-packed with features to ensure it delivers great value for money while a standard five-year warranty should help alleviate any worries about reliability for the foreseeable future with this car.

Hyundai has also tweaked the way the i10 sits on the road to make it slightly more engaging to drive with a great focus on body control and handling. There are also loads of Hyundai’s latest safety systems aboard the i10, with lane-keep assist, intelligent speed limit assist and a full electronic stability system ensuring that this compact car remains as safe as can be.

One area where the i10 hasn’t been changed in its switch to N Line specification is the engine. It’s a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit, which here produces one brake horsepower shy of the 100bhp marker and 175Nm of torque. While those outputs might not sound that much, they are in the realms of 1980s hot hatches – it just seems we’ve become accustomed to modern performance hatchbacks producing near-supercar levels of performance.

But the good aspect of this is efficiency. Hyundai claims 52.3mpg – and we saw well over that during our time with the car – as well as CO2 emissions of 123g/km. Here, we’ve got a five-speed manual gearbox sending power to the front wheels as well.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com