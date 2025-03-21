European Parliament president Roberta Metsola has said she would borrow money from the EU to spend on defence if she were Malta's prime minister.

Speaking during an interview with RTK’s Andrew Azzopardi on Friday, she said: “When we discuss neutrality, we are talking about something that goes hand in hand with peace. When we talk about defence, this does not mean war”.

Pointing to recent events, she argued that if the country's defence and security capabilities had been better, the theft of 100 kilograms of cannabis resin from Safi’s army barracks might not have happened.

On defence and neutrality, Metsola accused Abela of constantly changing his narrative.

"The only person who ever put our country’s neutrality into question was the prime minister,” Metsola said, referring to a MaltaToday article in February where Abela questioned whether neutrality was placing limitations on Malta’s defence capabilities.

'Abela cannot decide where he stands on defence'

Jumping to the European Council summit on defence, Metsola said that after promising Malta would not borrow or spend money on weapons, Abela had gone into the meeting, said nothing, and voted in favour of increasing defence spending and supporting Ukraine.

And despite Abela's pledge, however, Metsola said the government had invested around €50 million, with the help of EU funds, to buy the P71 patrol boat equipped with three machine guns and two canons.

'Catastrophe' in Gaza

Turning to the European Commission's proposed €800 billion defence spending plan, Metsola explained €650 billion would come from countries increasing their GDP spending on defence while the remaining €150 billion would be provided by a loan.

If a country wishes to invest more in defence than the amount proposed, it will be able do so without breaching deficit caps set by the EU, she added.

“Therefore, if countries wish to invest in other sectors like education and health, then they are free to do so,” Metsola said.

Azzopardi also brought up a UN report declaring Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and asked Metsola whether she agreed.

“The situation in Gaza is a catastrophe, and I saw it with my own eyes. Just like how I would say that what happened on October seven was also a catastrophe,” Metsola said, falling short of calling Israel's actions a genocide.

Metsola instead called Israel's actions "disproportionate".

PN has ‘a lot more to do’

On Maltese elections, Metsola would not be drawn into speculating whether she will return to Malta for the next general election.

With the elections two years away, however, she said the PN "definitely has a lot more to do”.

Metsola said she welcomed and supported the party's new general secretary Charles Bonello.

The EP president also called for reform of Malta's political system, advocating for the introduction of full-time MPs and a financing system that does not solely focus on fundraising marathons.

“What is clear is that the type of political campaigns that parties used to do in the eighties and nineties is not the case anymore,” she said.

Metsola also condemned “attacks and lies” against her from Abela and the Labour Party’s media house ONE News.

She added she would never attack the Ombudsman's office or the judiciary for doing its job and stressed the government needed to step away from such tactics.

“I work in the opposite way; if through my work I can show how to address politics in a different way, then I think I’m doing a good job,” Metsola said.

Pressed on whether she supported PN MP Karol Aquilina after what the PL described as an "attack" on the Speaker of the House, Metsola said she supported every MP doing their job.

She called a government motion to discuss Aquilina’s behaviour ironic in light of what she said were continuous Labour Party attacks against her “day after day”.