A 40-year-old man pleaded not guilty to causing his partner and mother of their three children fear that violence would be used against her after he allegedly threatened to cut her up and eat her for dinner.

He was also accused of threatening her and breaching the public peace.

The unemployed North Macedonian national was arraigned in court after his partner reported him to the Domestic Violence Unit.

The woman was allegedly walking out of the Millennium Chapel in St Julian’s with another man, and the accused, with whom she has been in a relationship for 10 years, approached her and told her that he did not want to see her in the company of other men.

He then called her names and told her he “wanted to wash her face off this earth” and that he would “cut her into pieces and eat her for dinner”.

Prosecuting inspector Audrey Micallef said the risk assessment test scored “extreme danger”.

The man was arrested at the Malta International Airport after the victim spotted him following her and informed the police there.

Micallef added that the woman filed a report, and the man was arraigned three weeks ago, however, the alleged victim testified and declared under oath she wanted to withdraw the charges.

The man declared he was not guilty.

'You set me up': accused tells legal aid lawyer

As the court took care of procedural issues, the man spoke to his legal aid lawyer, Mark Mifsud Cutajar. The accused could be heard saying: “you set me up”.

This prompted the legal aid lawyer to declare he was no longer in a position to defend and represent the accused in the best possible way, since the man declared that the lawyer was “part of a system that set him up”.

Mifsud Cutajar noted he understood that “there is no trust” and requested the court to discharge him from his duties.

The court revoked the appointment and informed the accused that another legal aid lawyer would be appointed.

Some 15 minutes later, a second legal aid lawyer, Silvan Pulis, was appointed.

Bail was not requested at this stage, and the man was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the court.