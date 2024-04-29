As a 65-year-old cancer patient who recently survived a heart attack, John Borg Costanzi, would be forgiven for thinking his football playing days were behind him.

But, instead, he joins his teammates every Tuesday for a game of walking football, a craze that arrived in Malta last year.

“Walking football helps get my mind off my stresses; it keeps me active, and I have fun,” he says.

Borg Costanzi is one of a group of men discovering the joys of playing football in their older years through a slightly gentler version of the beautiful game.

John Borg Costanzi, who is a cancer patient and has survived a heart attack, hopes his story can inspire others.

Walking football introduces a few rules to ensure that no one gets injured, such as no headers, no slide tackles and crucially, if a player runs, they concede a free kick to the other side.

It was invented 13 years ago in England, but the game was only brought to Malta last May, when Steve Mifsud founded Walking Football Malta.

After being an avid footballer all his life, the 65-year-old stumbled across some videos of walking football online, inspiring him to start his own club.

With the help of Swieqi United, the club now has 35 regular players. The team members are mainly in their 50s and 60s, but three players are in their 70s.

Malta take on England in a walking football tournament. Video: Matthew Mirabelli.

“When you are 60 or 70 but still playing football, you forget your age and feel younger. It is the highlight of their week and mine,” said Mifsud.

On April 20, the Malta team had their biggest challenge yet when they gathered on the Pembroke Athleta pitch to face off against England.

The Malta football team has players aged in their 50s and in their 70s.

The game also featured various ex-professional footballers, including one of the tournament’s organisers, Drasco Braunovic, who played with Valletta FC, and Peter Davenport, a former Manchester United player.

“It is a fun activity for everybody... It is all about movement off the ball and playing the game the right way,” said Davenport.

“If someone falls over, you stop the game, and we are all happy to do that. There is no antagonism like professional football; walking football should be fun and enjoyed by everybody.”

Former Manchester United player Peter Davenport, right, took part in the game Malta vs England.

At 80, Neville Custence, an English player, was the oldest athlete on the pitch. Custence, who remains steadfastly competitive, encouraged both men and women to get involved with the game.

“It gives me something to enjoy myself. It keeps me fit, thinking and active,” he said.

The tournament featured four English teams against four Maltese teams. After 16 six-a-side games, England won by a landslide.

But while only one side took home the glory, everyone took home the benefits.

“Socially, physically, and mentally, walking football is a huge benefit. It takes you out of your home, encourages you to be active and mentally gives you a goal,” said Martin Woodroffe, the international tournament consultant and coordinator.

Steve Mifsud brought walking football to Malta after watching videos online.

Many of the players said one of the main reasons they play is for their mental health.

“It is easier to feel lonely when you are older. The reality is the older you get, the less you go out and meet friends, but having a training session once a week makes you feel 18 all over again,” said Mifsud, who said all funds raised in the tournament would go towards mental-health charity Kif Int.

Mifsud has encouraged anyone interested to contact him on walkingfootballmalta@gmail. com and try it out for themselves.

And anyone still with doubts can look to Borg Costanzi for inspiration.

“I hope that when people discover my condition, they say if he can play through that, I can play through anything,” he said.