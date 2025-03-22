Welcome to The Money Coach, a Times of Malta column where readers can ask questions about life's money issues. Send your questions about personal finances, inheritance, gifting or other personal finance topics to moneycoach@timesofmalta.com

Dear Luca,

A few months ago, my grandmother died. She was an astute saver and investor and managed to accumulate great wealth, even more than anyone expected. I alone inherited almost €1 million.

I have a very good relationship with my wife, we have always divided everything between ourselves equally. Yet this is the first time any of us inherited such a sum.

While of course I intend to make the most of it to enjoy it with her, I am a bit reluctant to share it completely with her. My wife has noticed my hesitation and is very resentful about it. I can empathise but it doesn't feel 100% right to share it all. I don’t want this to drive a wedge between us, but I also can’t ignore my gut feeling.

How do I balance my instincts with my marriage, without resentment on either side?

Inheritance Dilemma

Luca responds:

I understand where you’re coming from. You inherited the money, and although you’ll probably use most of it for quality experiences with your loved ones, particularly your wife, you don’t want to officially share it with her.

Although legally you can choose that route, it does feel like a shift in the way you see your partnership—going from "what's mine is ours" to "this is mine."

My question to you is: What do you think you will gain from keeping it to yourself, when you have spent all your life sharing everything with your wife?

As I have previously pointed out in several columns, communication is key, so it’s essential to discuss this further with her, and be open about your concerns. You might both find a compromise. For instance, you might decide to share enough of the inheritance to avoid such a wedge, while keeping some to yourself.

We work for all our lives with the aim to earning enough money to make a decent living and a comfortable retirement. It’s ironic that you are facing problems precisely when you have received this unexpected money that will cover most of your financial goals.

It is not the first time I’ve come across cases where inheritance leads to clashes, and even sometimes separation, even though previously the relationship was quite strong. So I urge you to tread with care and not let money blind you. Remember, money also represents trust in a relationship. Don’t let a good inheritance change your stable marriage.

I hope this helps.

Luca is the founder of the Money Coaching Hub. Email him your financial questions or your response to today's question for a chance to be featured in a future column.

Disclaimer: This column is intended to provide general information on various topics related to personal finance. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as personalised financial advice for your specific situation. Financial decisions are highly individual and can vary greatly based on your unique circumstances, goals, and risk tolerance. The author of this column is not authorised to provide financial advice. Before making any financial decisions, it is recommended to seek professional financial advice from an authorised financial advisor.