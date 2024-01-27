Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he will “sleep a bit better” after his “biggest rival” Jurgen Klopp rocked the football world with his shock decision to leave Liverpool at the end of this season.

Klopp stunned Premier League leaders Liverpool on Friday when he revealed he will step down once the current campaign is over.

The Reds boss has been Guardiola’s main competitor for domestic silverware during their time in England.

While Guardiola has largely come out on top in the trophy stakes during City’s dynastic era, the Spaniard is well aware of the threat posed by Klopp and his team.

Paying tribute to the German after City’s 1-0 win at Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday, Guardiola said: “He’s an absolutely incredible manager, I don’t know him closely but I think he’s an incredible person as well.

