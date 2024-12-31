Gladiator star Russell Crowe has praised Malta as “one of the most incredible and unique places to visit,” after director Ridley Scott landed in hot water after suggesting he would not return on holiday.

In a post on X featuring a picture of Malta’s coastline, Crowe said the country had “history around every turn”, and added: “I love the place.”

While the A-list actor suggested he had been inspired to upload the post after “just going through photos from the past couple years” (sic), his remarks come at an interesting time.

Last week, the Gladiator franchise director said he would "not go back there [Malta] on holiday," provoking fury from the public and politicians, who accused him of lacking respect for the country.

The film company producing Scott’s latest sword-and-sandals epic, Gladiator ll, received a €47 million rebate – described by the film’s executive producer as “the most generous cash rebate in the world” – from Maltese taxpayers.

Scott also appears to have crossed swords with Crowe in the past, telling Empire magazine he thought he had a good relationship with the Gladiator star, “as long as he doesn’t start bitching about how he wasn’t consulted”.

The director’s words came after Crowe told the Kyle Meredith With... podcast he was “slightly uncomfortable with the fact they’re making another one [Gladiator film] – because, of course, I’m dead and I have no say in what gets done.”

And while Scott’s recent comments were lambasted as attacking Malta’s tourism product – the very thing Film Commissioner Johann Grech insists the country’s generous film subsidies help – Crowe's post seems to have promoted it.

One X user drew attention to the “beautiful blue sea and coastline” in Crowe’s picture, adding “I would also like to go there”, while another said that while they had had to “look up where Malta is”, it “looks like a paradise.”

Another commented, “Wow! I’ve never been to Malta. Looks wonderful”, while a different user said she wanted to hear more about the country.

Scott has since tried to patch things up with Malta, saying his comment was “an attempt at humour that unfortunately got lost”.

In a statement sent to Times of Malta late on Monday night, Scott stressed the country had always been an “artistic inspiration” while describing it as “wonderful” and “welcoming”.

Gladiator II, which premiered in theatres last month, is believed to have cost more than $250 million to produce.