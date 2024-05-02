Mayors have been reduced to policing their locality when they should be focusing on policies and projects that improve residents’ quality of life, the outgoing mayor of Pembroke has complained.

Dean Hili said that unless “seemingly endemic problems” are addressed to protect those elected to serve their locality, and who dedicate a lot of their free time to this, localities will be losing out on people who have a lot to contribute.

Hili contested his first council election in 2013 and was elected mayor in two successive elections.

He said in his 11 years as mayor, he was expected to address residents’ concerns and complaints by policing contractors, the building industry, wardens and sometimes the police themselves.

The lack of enforcement across the board was something that cropped up in every meeting for mayors he’s attended over the years.

“Expecting the mayor to be a policeman with contractors who work in the neighbourhood, a policeman with the Building and Construction Authority, a policeman of the wardens, and a policeman of the police themselves, needs to stop as soon as possible,” Hili, a lawyer, said.

“An increase in commercial and economic activity must bring with it an increase in enforcement so that we don't have chaos on the streets - and whoever is responsible for this needs to take it up, with commitment and responsibility, without having to chase. Let's leave our mayors free to work on projects, on local policies, and how they want to see the village develop,” he said in a post on Facebook in which he explained why he was not contesting the local council elections again.

He said that while he wished to continue or finish projects he had started within his localities, now that he became a father his priorities had changed, and the little time he had he wanted to spend it with who mattered most in his life.

“I would be lying if I had to say that my priorities have not changed since I became a father. I am determined to be back home at a decent hour and to spend less time on my phone on the weekend, but this wasn’t the only reason,” he said.

Going in for such a commitment was not easy, especially if you are self-employed or work in the private sector.

“Those who criticise do not understand what mayors must face. One must understand the frustration of residents, but that is why it is important to address seemingly endemic national problems to protect councillors who must sacrifice a lot if they are to seriously fulfill their duties,” he wrote.