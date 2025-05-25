Almost three decades ago, my mother and I were walking along the Msida Marina promenade when a stranger spotted us and crossed the road to talk. Even though I was very young, I remember feeling instantly uncomfortable in his presence. As he raked me with what I can only describe as hungry eyes, he told my mother that he was a music teacher who gave singing lessons and asked her if she would be willing to send me to him to train my voice for free.

My very kind and naïve mum thanked him for the opportunity and asked me if I wanted to go, and I flat-out refused. He kept repeating that it was free and that there would be other children but I will never forget the rising anxiety and tightness in my chest.

Even though I’m not someone who can recall many memories from my childhood, I can still remember the inexplicable fear that gripped me that day. The only way I can describe it properly is: I felt like prey.

Last week, a 28-year-old music teacher was found guilty of defiling three minors, and, for some reason, the court deemed it fit to only give this man three years’ probation.

Apparently, the fact that the perpetrator was in a stable relationship, “the offences were carried out over a short period of time and were deemed out of character” and he had a “clean criminal record and was always in gainful employment” were enough to sway the court into thinking that this man’s crimes were worthy of no more than a slap on the wrist.

My only consolation in all this is that the Association of Social Workers hit out at the case and called the punishment “grossly inadequate” and that the Commissioner of Children said that she was deeply troubled by the cases of sexual abuse and defilement that have hit our courts recently.

If justice needs to be both done and seen to be done, you can’t keep handing out what looks like ‘get out of jail free’ cards - Anna Marie Galea

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: these lenient sentences that our legal system keeps churning out do not serve to punish perpetrators sufficiently, nor do they serve as efficient tools to dissuade other potential predators. If justice needs to be both done and seen to be done, you can’t keep handing out what looks like “get out of jail free” cards.

It also really does make me wonder if our judges, magistrates and lawmakers know anything at all about paedophilia. Just because you’re not a jobless loner trawling playgrounds and parks in an anorak, it doesn’t make you less dangerous. It actually makes you even more dangerous because you’re hiding in plain sight and other adults will give you access to positions of trust where you’ll have the opportunity to hurt and traumatise more children.

Believe children and believe that these incidents will impact their lives for the worse.

Absolutely nothing happened to me that day at the marina many years ago, and, all these years later, I still get chills thinking about the ordinary-looking man who approached us offering nothing more than free music lessons.

We can’t take away people’s trauma but our legal system can and should begin to acknowledge the trauma and offer a fitting punishment.

And that’s the bare minimum.