Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has told Times of Malta he will not support Roberta Metsola in Tuesday's vote for European Parliament president.

“My position has not changed. It is what I have been saying all along. I will not support her," he said, ahead of the vote.

His position contrasts with that of his party leader Robert Abela, who said it was in the national interest to support Metsola's campaign for re-election.

It is unclear whether he will abstain or vote against Metsola in the secret ballot. Freshly elected Labour MEPs Daniel Attard and Thomas Bajada have not said how they intend to vote in Strasbourg.

Agius Saliba said the unexpected candidacy of Spanish MEP Irene Montero from The Left in the EP makes things more complicated.

Metsola is the incumbent president and represented the European People’s Party.

“Now it is a contest between a Maltese MEP and a Spanish MEP and I will explain my position in more detail," Agius Saliba dais.

He said the Labour delegation in the EP will be explaining its vote “in due course.”

In the vote the 720 MEPs have the option to choose a candidate or abstain.

In January 2022 Agius Saliba had voted in favour of Metsola.