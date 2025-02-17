A young mother, who found out she had cancer while pregnant with her now three-year-old daughter is thankful for all the support she received from the public who are helping her raise funds to get “last hope” treatment in Germany.

Kimberly Zammit has a rare cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma, which affects soft tissue and bone.

“I don’t want to die. I have a little girl… I want to live to see her grow up,” she said, as she thanked the public for helping her raise €50,000 so far.

The money will go towards paying for the flights and accommodation in Germany where she will receive treatment at the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Hospital, Frankfurt.

Kimberly Zammit was diagnosed with cancer while pregnant. Video: Kimberly Zammit

She must first go for a week, at the beginning of March, and will have to go repeatedly for several months after that – each time for about a week.

She does not yet know for how many months she will have to do so, which is why she says she does not yet know how much more money she will need to raise.

Her story was shared on social media by friends who explained how Kimberly, now 22, was first diagnosed with the cancer when she was 19.

She was pregnant and had to wait to deliver her baby before starting treatment in Malta. But her cancer spread and, despite treatment in Malta and the UK, it continued to spread: in her liver, pancreas, arm and breast.

Kimberly wants to live to see her daughter, Ivy, grow up.

She then learnt about the private hospital in Germany, which treats tumours through injections that cost €3,900 each. She decided to try it, if she managed to get the funds. She said her doctor was aware of her decision and supported it.

“This is my last hope,” she said adding: “I want to thank everyone for their help. Every penny counts - if not for me for the sake of my daughter. I really appreciate everything,” she said.