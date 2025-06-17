Alex Borg has said he feels “honoured” by a survey that placed him in pole position for the PN leadership, vowing to “contribute more and not let the people down” – while stopping short of saying he was running for the job.

Fielding Times of Malta questions outside PN headquarters hours after the survey was published on Tuesday, the young Gozitan MP said this was a delicate time and any decision must be primarily in the interest of the people, and not simply his own .

“The survey and people’s comments are positive, and I feel honoured. I’m reflecting and discussing with people. I am ready to serve the party and the country. I’m prepared to contribute further and be an essential part of the party’s organs if necessary,” he said.

“People are sending a message and I want to make sure I don’t let them down. But we must remember that this is a very delicate moment of reflection for the party and the country, and any decision must be taken in the people’s interest.”

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

The poll among PN members put Borg as a clear favourite to become the party’s new leader.

The survey places former leader Adrian Delia in second place and lawyer Franco Debono in third.

It was carried out between June 14 and 16, in the immediate aftermath of Roberta Metsola's decision not to run for the party's leadership.

The poll also revealed, however, that the votes of several members are up for grabs, with a third of all respondents saying they don’t know who they would like to lead the party.

Pushed to say whether his comments meant he was closer to announcing a leadership bid, he remained coy: “Any inappropriate comment could tarnish the future of our party and our country. Every decision we make now will impact the future".

“I will continue to listen to people and I’ll be meeting MPs in the coming days to ensure that whatever decision I take or don’t take is in the best interest of the party and the country”, said Borg.

The PN must make decisions that position the party as a credible, hopeful, alternative government, he said, especially with an election “around the corner”.

“I will reflect on that survey and make it a point to form an essential part of the PN’s new team,” he said.

'Not thinking about it right now' - Delia

Adrian Delia was also non-commital on Tuesday.

“Nominations haven’t even opened yet, so this is like discussing who will win the World Cup when the teams haven’t even played yet,” he said.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

“I’m not thinking about [running] right now and it’s premature to comment about it. The priority right now is for the party to understand what it needs to change, and that goes far beyond the choice of a new leader.”

Mark Anthony Sammut, who indicated over the weekend he might be considering running for the leadership, and who featured in the poll among the favourites, was even less eager to comment.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

“In this moment let’s let the discussion continue within the internal structures of the party,” he said.

The PN is expected to kick off the process to elect a new leader at the end of this month, with the election taking place later in the summer.

Nominations will officially open in the beginning of next week.