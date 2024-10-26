Ian Borg will chair the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) for the next two years, the group announced at a meeting held in Samoa on Friday.

The Maltese Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister was recommended for the role by the Commonwealth Secretariat, following consultation with member states. He was unanimously approved as CMAG chair.

CMAG, which comprises nine Commonwealth member states, works to ensure that Commonwealth countries safeguard the organisation's fundamental principles, including democracy and fundamental human rights. It is tasked with assessing violations of Commonwealth rules and recommending measures to address them.

The action group is made up of a rotating group of foreign ministers from eight Commonwealth countries, drawn from different regions, plus the foreign minister of the Commonwealth Chairperson-in-Office.

Malta, which served on the action group for the 2023-2024 period, will now serve for its second consecutive two-year term.

Borg will lead a group made up of Antigua and Barbuda, Botswana, Canada, Grenada, Malaysia, Mauritius, Samoa, and Zambia.

The appointment adds another feather to Borg’s cap during his time as foreign affairs minister, which has seen him lead the country’s two-year membership as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and also assume the chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Speaking at Friday’s CMAG meeting, Borg stressed the importance of international cooperation in the development of Artificial Intelligence technologies.

Borg and other ministers at the meeting in Samoa. Photo: Foreign Affairs Ministry

“The future of AI in the Commonwealth is bright, but only if we work together. Through collaboration, shared resources, and a commitment to inclusivity, we can ensure that AI becomes a force for good - improving lives across all our nations," he said

Borg said AI systems had to be developed and deployed “with a strong commitment to safeguarding human rights".

He welcomed the work carried out by the Commonwealth AI Consortium and also praised the Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law launched by the Council of Europe in May.

The Deputy Prime Minister also warned against the risks of a new 'AI divide', since the resources required for these technologies are not evenly distributed. Without equitable access to the necessary tools and infrastructure, the full potential of AI to advance global development will remain unrealised, he warned.

“The answer lies in collective action and shared responsibility" Minister Borg affirmed, adding that “the Commonwealth, with its diverse membership, is uniquely positioned to bridge the AI divide.

“Among its ranks are high-performing nations in AI as well as countries that have yet to realise their full potential in this transformative field. It must ensure that access to AI is more equitable, directly benefiting citizens and economies in countries that are currently lagging behind."

Borg also reiterated Malta's continued support to the challenges of Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries, which make up a significant portion of the Commonwealth's membership, especially in their efforts to tackle the impacts of the climate crisis.

In Samoa, Minister Borg is leading the delegation of diplomats representing Malta in the high-level meetings and events of CHOGM 2024. He is also holding bilateral talks with the leaders of several Commonwealth member states.​​