Ian Borg was appointed deputy prime minister on Tuesday, and the prime minister said he would also retain his responsibilities as foreign minister.

Borg's appointment was announced in the Government Gazette and follows his election as deputy leader for parliamentary affairs of the Labour Party.

He also remains responsible for international trade and will serve as Leader of the House - the government minister responsible for setting parliament's agenda.

Earlier on Tuesday, when asked if Borg would be retained as foreign minister, given the time he would need to spend abroad, Abela said he had no immediate plans to assign Borg a new ministerial portfolio.

"Ian is a good time manager. I believe he has the abilities not only to be Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the House but also to retain his portfolio," Abela said.

Borg is the fourth foreign minister to also be deputy prime minister, the others being Guido de Marco, George Vella and Tonio Borg.

Before them, George Borg Olivier and Dom Mintoff kept the foreign minister portfolio while serving as prime ministers. Eddie Fenech Adami also held both portfolios for just over a year between 1989-1990.

Abela was coy when asked on Tuesday if he had any plans for a reshuffle, saying: "That decision is dictated by the national interest."

He praised Borg’s performance as foreign minister, saying he had improved Malta’s reputation since taking on the role.

"Malta has hosted crucial international meetings, and been given the chairmanship of the OSCE under Borg’s tenure," he said.