There are so far no signs that Tourism and Foreign Minister Ian Borg is keeping his promises to reduce commercial activity and overcrowding at the Blue Lagoon, the Graffitti pressure group said on Monday.

It said the recently introduced “cap” of 12,000 visitors per day had been ineffective, as it failed to address the real problem in the Blue Lagoon: unbridled commercial activity. This included a high density of businesses operating in the bay, such as over a dozen kiosks and shops offering water-based activities for tourists.

"Most significantly, the system does not curb the practice of large boats recruiting mass tourism from coastal localities such as Buġibba and Sliema, and funnelling it into the tiny and delicate environment of the Blue Lagoon," the group said.

It said the Blue Lagoon and its surroundings were packed with thousands of tourists and unsustainable commercial operations over the past weeks, causing serious harm to the area’s ecology and undermining the public’s enjoyment of the place.

The group said the government’s reluctance to regulate private business activity in order to safeguard the common good was also evident in its decision to keep under wraps a carrying-capacity study on Comino, which was finalised years ago but has never been published.

Moviment Graffitti insisted that any long-term, sustainable, and fair solution for Comino must include the prohibition of large mass tourism boats to preserve its natural environment and reclaim the space from the grip of 'greedy business interests'.