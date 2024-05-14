Foreign Minister and OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg reaffirmed the importance of diplomacy for lasting peace when he visited Azerbaijan on Tuesday, a day after visiting its rival Armenia. The two countries are locked in conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“There is no sustainable alternative but to follow the path of diplomacy. This is key if we want to achieve long-lasting solutions for peace and security Borg insisted at meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other key officials.

He explained that his visit provided a valuable opportunity to discuss important issues for the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and Azerbaijan, including the peace process with Armenia.

Ian Borg and his aides meet an Azeri delegation led by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

He welcomed the progress made by the two countries in the delimitation of their shared border and encouraged them to continue these negotiations in good faith, for a comprehensive settlement.

“OSCE will keep supporting all pragmatic approaches that yield tangible results. It is essential to improve the situation for all the people who live in displacement and suffer from the consequences of this conflict. We also stand ready to support efforts to alleviate human suffering in the region, and help build a better future for its people,” Borg said.

As Azerbaijan continues its preparations to host COP29 later this year, Borg affirmed that ongoing engagement between OSCE and Azerbaijan on environmental aspects will contribute to the organisation’s discussions on the importance of climate action in a comprehensive approach to security.