Ian Borg refused to "go into semantics" after US President Donald Trump branded Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator" but said Malta continues to back "heroic" Ukraine.

The Foreign Minister told Times of Malta: “I am not going into the semantics of he said this or he said that. We are looking to the future for this war to end,” adding, “and not just end in peace but a just and lasting peace.”

He reiterated Malta and the European Union’s long-term support for Ukraine and its leadership.

“The EU and Malta will continue to give support to the Ukrainian people that has managed to defend their country and territory in the most heroic way.”

Ian Borg reacts to Donald Trump branding Zelensky a 'dictator'. Video: Emma Borg

Borg also highlighted Malta’s previous support for Ukraine, including sanctions packages, financial aid - despite Malta’s neutrality - and hosting peace talks in 2023.

Trump has sparked shock and widespread criticism from European leaders after calling Zelensky a "dictator" and claiming he "refused to have elections" in Ukraine.

Zelensky in turn accused Trump of succumbing to Russian "disinformation," including Trump blaming of Kyiv for having "started" the war and echoing Kremlin questions over Zelensky's legitimacy.

European leaders have moved to back Zelensky in the aftermath of Trump's comments. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it was "simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelenskyy democratic legitimacy."

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Trump's use of the word dictator was "incorrect" while Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the comments "absurd."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Zelenskyy was a "democratically elected leader" and it was "perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during wartime as the UK did during World War II.

The Foreign Minister was speaking alongside the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, during a joint news conference on Thursday morning, ahead of the 2025 Ambassadors’ Meeting at the Hilton in St. Julian’s.

Malta takes on the presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers this year.

Berset emphasised the Council of Europe’s strong support for Ukraine but expressed concerns about the broader geopolitical situation.

He described Malta’s presidency as occurring “at a very critical geopolitical moment,” warning that “democracy and human rights are under threat” and that all European countries, including Malta, “should never take these values for granted.”

The 2025 Ambassadors’ Meeting brings together key diplomatic figures to discuss pressing international issues.