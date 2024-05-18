Foreign Minister Ian Borg has restated the government’s position on “Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine” but would not comment on Labour MEP candidate Clint Azzopardi Flores’s claim that Roberta Metsola “provoked” Russia by visiting Ukraine last week.

Azzopardi Flores criticised the European Parliament president’s trip to Kyiv during a Broadcasting Authority debate on Thursday.

Asked for his reaction to the “provocation” claim, Borg said: “The government’s position on Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine is very clear.

“We are constantly prioritising this position through our United Nations Security Council tenure, OSCE chairpersonship and around the Council table in the EU.

“On the other hand, I prefer not to comment on statements by individual MEP candidates. The public will soon have the opportunity to pass judgement on these candidates on June 8.”

Azzopardi Flores said Metsola’s decision to visit Ukraine on Europe Day was a provocation for Russia.

“While President Vladimir Putin stockpiles nuclear weapons in Belarus and conducts nuclear exercises, you should not continue provoking by going to Ukraine,” he said in the debate.

Metsola was in Ukraine for talks in preparation for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland next month. The goal of the summit is to lay down the groundwork for a comprehensive and robust peace in Ukraine.

Malta, a constitutionally neutral country, has given diplomatic support to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

Borg visited the war-torn country last February where he said Malta was determined that the Ukrainian cause should remain a priority on the international agenda.

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba, however, was less cautious than Borg when commenting on Azzopardi Flores’s criticism of Metsola.

During a Labour Party press conference, Agius Saliba was asked if he agreed with his fellow MEP candidate’s comments that Metsola’s visit was provocative.

Agius Saliba said Metsola should have spent Europe Day in Europe and, specifically, in Malta “rather than pushing other people’s wars”.

The Maltese government works for peace and dialogue and is not interested in “fanning flames”, he said.

“To advance in their careers, others are ignoring the interests of the Maltese; who see peace, security, dialogue and neutrality as intrinsic values; and are promoting an agenda to push themselves forward. I think Clint made that point several times,” he said.

Agius Saliba said he disagrees with Metsola and the European People’s Party that Ukraine should be fast-tracked into the EU.

“I am not against Ukraine joining the EU one day,” but only after it fulfils the regular requirements to join, he said.