Foreign Minister Ian Borg appears to be comfortably in pole position to take on the role of Labour deputy leader for parliamentary affairs, according to various cabinet ministers, MPs and party insiders.

Should he land the role, Borg will assume the job of deputy prime minister, succeeding Chris Fearne, who stepped down in the wake of the Vitals court case.

The Labour Party confirmed it will be holding a general conference between September 13 and 15, with the election for the new administration – including the successors of Fearne and Daniel Micallef – to be held during the first two days.

Daniel Micallef, the deputy leader for party affairs, resigned in the aftermath of the European elections in June, which saw Labour’s haemorrhaging thousands of votes.

So far, there are no clear contenders for Micallef’s job, though party sources said former MEP Josianne Cutajar could be the favourite.

I have not taken a decision yet. What is important at this delicate moment is neither me nor my future. We all have to achieve what is best for our country and our party - Ian Borg

When contacted, Cutajar said she had been approached by numerous people about the role of deputy leader for party affairs but would not confirm if she was interested or not.

All eyes are on Fearne’s replacement, with names being touted so far including Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, Education Minister Clifton Grima, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

But Borg was the predominant name cited by those who spoke to Times of Malta.

When contacted, Borg was cryptic: “I have not taken a decision yet. What is important at this delicate moment is neither me nor my future. We all have to achieve what is best for our country and our party. Our motto has always been ‘Malta first and foremost’ – and we must act accordingly.”

Borg, 38, courted controversy in previous role

The 38-year-old courted controversy in his previous role as infrastructure minister and was lambasted for prioritising the rebuilding of roads over nature. But he has been widely praised in his job as foreign minister, taking principled stands on issues like Ukraine and Gaza, before taking on Malta’s surprise leadership of the OSCE.

“In his role as foreign minister, he’s gained gravitas and is probably the most popular foreign minister we’ve ever had,” one cabinet member said.

“Ian Borg is seen as a doer. As transport minister, he built so many new roads and completed a lot of projects. You can argue that the projects have not helped to ease traffic congestion in the long run but, either way, he did it,” he added.

One party insider said Borg’s popularity with the grassroots can be easily gauged by his Facebook wall.

“The engagement on his Facebook page goes berserk whenever he posts something. There is no one else in cabinet like that,” they said.

Despite the scandals that accompanied him in the past, Borg is fast earning the respect of Nationalists, one source said, especially after his immediate endorsement of Roberta Metsola as European Parliament president.

Borg’s path towards the deputy leadership could be smooth since the vote will be taken by the party’s estimated 800 delegates.

It comes four years after Borg decided to stay out of the PL leadership contest, endorsing Fearne instead.

The engagement on his Facebook page goes berserk whenever he posts something. There is no one else in cabinet like that - Party insider

“Other cabinet members are interested in the role. But I think they’re waiting to see if Borg will run. If he does, I don’t think they’d contest him,” one MP told Times of Malta.

Candidates have until August 23, to submit their nominations with the final list of contenders probably left until the last minute.

At this point, those mulling their candidature have started sending their canvassers and aides to get feedback from party delegates and influential officials before making a decision.

Clint Camilleri is very popular among Labour delegates in Gozo, while Grima is said to also be mulling his chances.

As the most senior figure in cabinet, Bonnici has been acting deputy prime minister in all but name since Fearne resigned in May.

The culture minister was made leader of the house shortly after Fearne vacated his office and served as acting prime minister whenever Abela is abroad.

Byron Camilleri has been home affairs minister for five years and is regarded as a steady hand by his colleagues, one minister told Times of Malta.

“He is also known to be very loyal to the party,” they added.