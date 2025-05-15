The Malta National Committee of ICOM (ICOM-Malta) is hosting a seminar on ‘Small and Indepenedent Museums in Malta: Challenges and Opportunities’, at the Maritime Museum, Vittoriosa, in celebration of International Museum Day 2025, on May 23.

The event will explore the 2025 ICOM International theme, ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities’, providing a timely platform for museum owners, curators and custodians of small and independent museums to engage in a dialogue around the unique challenges and opportunities.

.

The half-day seminar will open with a welcome addresses by ICOM-Malta and Heritage Malta, setting the stage for an engaging exchange of ideas.

Insightful keynote talks will explore the relationship between national and small museums, the development of independent museum experiences and practical guidance on accessing public and EU funding for voluntary organisations in the cultural sector.

A strong and diverse line-up of expert speakers and panellists will contribute to three focused panel discussions addressing historic house museums; independent and NGO-operated museums and ecclesiastical museums.

The seminar will bring together curators, private owners and cultural heritage professionals, offering a dynamic space for knowledge-sharing, critical reflection and forward-looking strategies to sustain and grow Malta’s small and independent museums.

Registrations can be made at https://forms.gle/F1T3o3Mgmn1b7RB17.

Participation is free, but spaces are limited.