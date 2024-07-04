The iconic HMV sign above the doorway of D’Amato Records was smashed overnight, with owners blaming a nearby construction crew for the damage.

Styled as the oldest record shop in the world, D’Amato Records, in St John’s Street in Valletta, has had the sign since right after World War II, owner Anthony D’Amato told Times of Malta on Thursday.

D’Amato said the incident has left him “in shock” and that he plans on filing a police report over the damage.

“The sign was hung up after war. It is the oldest HMV sign in the world and most likely the most photographed one in Valletta,” he said.

The record shop owner said the damage was done overnight by a crane used for cinstruction work on the opposite side of the road.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“I just found out about it now and they did not even have the decency to walk into the shop and say sorry. It's like we’re living in the jungle.”

D’Amato added the shop had been having some issues with the contractor on the site after the street was repeatedly blocked by their vehicles.

He said that when he contacted the contractor about the damaged sign, the man sarcastically replied he was “sure it was worth a lot of money”.

The sign, D’Amato said, was made out of perspex, which he fears will likely be impossible to repair.

“I think Valletta has had a piece of its clothing ripped from it - the sign was part of the texture of Valletta,” he said.

“What I really hope now is that the authorities will stand up and protect us, not because it belongs to us but because it belongs to the country.”