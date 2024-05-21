In a year where Porsche is launching more cars than ever before, the largest gathering of car enthusiasts, art connoisseurs, food lovers, music aficionados and family-friendly entertainment in the Middle East returns for a fourth edition at ‘The Slab’ in the Dubai Design District on November 23-24, 2024.

In just three years, Icons of Porsche has established itself as the leading car festival in the Middle East with over 50,000 fans celebrating not only all things related to the past, present and future of Porsche, but also regional arts and culture, cuisine and entertainment for the whole family.

Porsche Mission X, Icons of Porsche, Dubai, 2023. Photo: Porsche AG

Icons of Porsche has developed to become the annual highlight for Porsche fans globally as well as for anyone who shares an automotive passion in classics, motorsport or futuristic new prototypes. Debuted in 2021, Icons of Porsche has grown exponentially each year in terms of attractions and visitor numbers and was one of the highlights of the world-wide 75th Porsche anniversary celebrations last year.

“Icons of Porsche just keeps getting better. We have nearly doubled our visitor numbers year on year since it began in 2021, making it the largest car festival in the Middle East,” said Dr Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Middle East and Africa.

“I cannot wait to announce some of the beautiful cars we have in store that will not only come from local collectors but also from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart. Last year’s event overwhelmed us, with over 27,000 visitors and media coming from all over the world to celebrate with us.”

