Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi is holding its annual fundraising volleyball marathon this weekend. Taking part are 40 players who will play a total of 53 hours non-stop.

Among them is Julian Calleja, a visual effects artist and photographer, who has volunteered for the volleyball marathon in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza since the late 1990s. He is now married and a father to little Andy.

Julian finds a lot of support from his family, especially his wife, and believes that if it were not for their genuine understanding of how much of a good cause the marathon is, it would be harder for him to participate.

The marathon is not simply the 53 hours of continuous play − that is just about the final part of it, he says. Because of training, his commitment to the marathon starts way earlier than the final week of preparations.

When asked about what inspires him to participate year after year besides his love for the game, Julian says that the marathon reunites him with friends he’s known for as long as he started to take part in the event, acknowledging that because of the marathon, he was able to foster lifelong and meaningful friendships.

Julian Calleja with other players and volunteers.

He also says that the marathon is not just for the players, but it incorporates a wider network of volunteers without whose active participation and commitment, the event could not happen.

Quoting Sir Richard Branson, Julian says that his philosophy towards life is “if it’s not fun, then don’t do it!”. The marathon has become part of his yearly commitments and even though it is challenging and requires commitment and training, it is also a way of supporting others while still having fun.

This year’s edition of the volleyball marathon in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza will take place in the home’s parking area between Friday at 6.30pm and midnight on Sunday. There will be live music by local popular bands, food stalls and a children’s area.

Those who wish to donate may visit www.sabihlitaghti.org or call one of the following numbers: €10 − 5160 2011; €15 − 5170 2012; €25 − 5180 2013; €50 − 5190 2070; and €100 − 5130 2044.