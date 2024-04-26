On of May 15, at 6pm, Salini Suite – Salini Resort, Salina Bay, Malta, IDEA Academy, is launching IDEA Alumni.

Ing. Vince Maione, Principal of IDEA Academy, said that the aim of Idea Alumni is to establish, maintain, and foster contact between IDEA Academy graduates and students across all campuses locally and internationally, and the Academy academia. The Idea Alumni will also organise activities that may be of an academic, professional, or social nature.

Ing. Maione explained that IDEA Alumni, while creating a network between members, aims to promote a beneficial relationship of an academic, professional, and social nature between IDEA Academy, and IDEA Alumni in the diverse fields to foster a mutually supportive and engaged community with a sense of pride in remaining connected to IDEA Academy. It shall also strengthen the IDEA Academy - Alumni synergy through events that will address both the Alumni’s and the Academy’s requisites such as talks and seminars. He said that IDEA Academy has given the opportunity to thousands of students not only residing in Malta but also abroad.

Dr Nadia Maria Vassallo, Deputy Principal, Academic Affairs, IDEA Academy, explained that IDEA Alumni shall assist the Academy in encouraging prospective and current students as well as Alumni by way of promoting the diverse opportunities offered through the various IDEA Academy programmes of study. It will also assist by encouraging appropriate referrals such as career guidance, student organizations and/or other services to support students seeking to pursue their studies. She said that IDEA Alumni shall participate in tracer studies organized by the Academy to provide feedback as necessary.

Alexei De Bono, COO of IDEA Group said that among the benefits of being part of IDEA Alumni, members shall have discounts on furthering their studies at IDEA Academy, be given exposure to different career paths and networking; act as guest speakers in IDEA Academy study programmes and symposia; as well as showcasing on IDEA’s different media platforms. De Bono said that by joining forces with its Alumni, IDEA Academy and Idea Group can identify challenges and together find the appropriate solutions. He said that today IDEA Academy is a leader in the private educational field and explained how the Group strongly believes, and practices, anticipatory leadership whereby today's leaders define the organisation for tomorrow. “Good leaders don’t manage the today, they manage the tomorrow, they have the horizon in mind,” said De Bono, with reference to the Group's management ethos and vision.

About IDEA Academy

Part of the IDEA Group, this year celebrating 20 years since its inception, IDEA Academy is a fully licensed academy offering more than 42 courses of accredited education programmes, from MQF Level 4 to MQF Level 8, at Doctorate (DBA), Masters, Bachelors, and Diploma levels along with bespoke corporate training. IDEA Academy curriculum encapsulates 11 economic sectors including the healthcare space, nursing, hospitality, tourism, insurance, finance, compliance, logistic and others. Over the last three years, more than 800 students graduated from IDEA Academy. It has over 1,200 active students. IDEA Academy offers the possibility for students to pay in instalments or to design their own payment plan, completely interest-free. There are also schemes where one can get at least 70 per cent of the course fees back.

IDEA Academy has two campuses with state-of-the-art facilities, one in Malta and the other one in Dubai, UAE. IDEA Academy is fully licensed by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA), which is the national authority that accredits all further and higher education institutions in Malta. Malta is, in turn, signatory to the Bologna Process.

For more information visit IDEA Academy (ideaeducation.com).