IDEA College, previously known as IDEA Academy, one of Malta’s largest educational institutions, has been launched. It is part of IDEA Group which is this year celebrating 20 years from its inception.

Dr Silvio De Bono, founder, and Chairperson of IDEA Group said that the transition from IDEA Academy to IDEA College was a natural one since the educational arm of IDEA Group has now grown wider in size and bigger in scope. IDEA College has over 1,200 active students which includes Maltese, European, Asian, North African and Middle Eastern students studying at its campus in Mosta, Malta and through its hybrid system of learning. Dr De Bono explained that IDEA Academy is an MFHEA licensed academy offering more than 65 accredited programmes of study, from MQF Level 4 to MQF Level 8, at Doctorate (DBA), Masters, Bachelors, Diploma and Certificate levels along with bespoke corporate training. IDEA College curriculum captures various economic sectors including the healthcare, nursing, hospitality, management, digital technology, the built environment, insurance, finance, compliance, logistic, education, earth sciences, sustainability and others.

Ing Vince Maione, Deputy Chairman of IDEA Group spoke about the role of private education in Malta. He said that education is an essential contributor to economic growth, both as an enabler in its function of supplying the necessary skills for industry and also as a specific sector whose direct contribution to GDP is significant. In this context of industry driven education, the private sector is playing a very important role. Leveraging on its creative potential and agile operations, the private sector can provide education that is more timely and closer to the needs of industry. It goes without saying that its effectiveness is heavily dependent on the speed and efficiency of the regulatory bodies and even more so on a fair competitive environment from all players including the public sector.

Dr Nadia Maria Vassallo, Principal of IDEA College said that the prospectus reflects the soul of the College. Dr Vassallo reminded that the mission and vision of IDEA have always been to provide education and training for people who want to invest in their career; to facilitate access to lifelong learning opportunities and the possibility to improve the quality of life for all; and to do this by being a Higher Education Provider of excellence contributing to the development of the country, society, and the individual within the wider international community. She pointed out that this is clearly visible in the new prospectus which caters for all individuals who wish to invest in a career.

It was pointed out that in the prospectus one can find a wide spectrum of programmes of study offered by IDEA College organised by level starting from the Level 4 foundation certificates and progressing to the other levels up to level 8 across all the main economic sectors of the country. Dr Vassallo said that this is not by accident but by choice because it is a prerogative of the college to provide progression routes, so that any learners embarking on a study journey at IDEA will have an open trajectory in front of them and are able to progress up to doctoral level if successful in their studies.

The prospectus clearly shows what IDEA College can offer in terms of accredited qualifications and awards and how one can move from one programme to the next. However, Dr Vassallo also emphasised that the IDEA college career advisors are always eager to have a conversation with those who are thinking about continuing their studies and that those who would like assistance at such critical moments are always advised to reach out.

For more information visit https://mt.ideaeducation.com.