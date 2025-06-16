Residency agency Identità carried out almost 500 investigations last year, two-and-a-half times more than those carried out in 2023, according to a recent report.

In a statement Monday announcing the agency’s annual report for 2024, Identità noted that investigations related to police reports, forged documents, overstays, address and visa issues reached 493 last year.

That was around two-and-a-half times the 197 investigations carried out the preceding year, the report shows.

The agency carried out a total of 215 field inspections across various sectors, including construction, hospitality and residential accommodation, with 169 persons taken into custody for further investigation.

Not only inspections increased last year; Identità noted that almost 84,000 new identity cards had been issued to Maltese citizens, more than twice the preceding year.

A full copy of the report may be accessed here.