On Sunday, the air force of a powerful state rained death on a smaller neighbouring land, killing many. Russia bombed the Ukrainian city of Sumy; Israel bombed Gaza.

The Russian attack killed 34 civilians and injured around 100 others, including children, who were gathered for Palm Sunday.

The Israeli attack killed at least 21 people, including children, striking multiple locations, including Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, in Gaza City, a car in Deir al-Balah, a municipal building and a house in the Jabalya refugee camp.

But the international reaction to the two attacks has not been the same. Condemnation of Russia was universal around the West. The political reaction to Israel’s attacks, however, has been patchy.

In response to Russia’s attack, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, tweeted: “Australia condemns Russia’s horrific attack [...] This gross violation of international law was carried out as many Ukrainians gathered for Palm Sunday – one of the holiest days of the year for those of the Christian faith. We stand unwavering in our support for Ukraine and for a just and lasting peace.”

Firing two missiles at a hospital is unlawful, too. It’s worse if this is the fifth time that the same hospital has been hit. The hospital is run by the Church of England and, as some Anglican dignitaries noted, an attack on Palm Sunday added to the outrage of the attack. But the Gaza strikes slipped Albanese’s notice.

A year ago, however, he called for adherence to international humanitarian law when an Australian aid worker was killed in Gaza by Israel. Zomi Frankcom was among seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers who died when their convoy, clearly marked as humanitarian, was attacked in Deir al-Balah.

Albanese rightly called it unacceptable. But, for some reason, he didn’t comment about the seven people killed in Deir al-Balah on Sunday.

Back to the Ukraine massacre. US Senator Tom Cotton tweeted: “Russia’s horrific attack on Ukrainian civilians celebrating Palm Sunday – including children – is a reminder of Putin’s depravity, which the whole civilised world should condemn.”

But there was no word from the senator about the depravity of deliberately hitting a hospital. Are Palestinians not worthy of the civilised world’s moral horror?

The Israeli foreign ministry described the attack on Al-Ahli as a “precise strike on a single building that was used by Hamas as a terror command and control centre”. Actually, several buildings were hit, including the adjoining church.

The foreign ministry added there was “no medical activity taking place”. Dr Fadel Naim, the hospital director, says that around 100 patients were being treated before Israel’s attack. Now, only 30 remain.

Naim reported that the emergency, radiology, lab and the pharmacy departments were destroyed.

The hospital previously could serve up to 300 to 500 patients a day; now, new patients cannot be admitted. Since the bombings continue, hundreds of sick and wounded must search for alternative care.

The Israeli foreign ministry stressed that an “early warning” was issued. By “early”, Israel means 20 minutes’ notice. One man had to run carrying his five-year-old son, who is suffering from third-degree burns; his son screamed all the way. They made it with a minute to spare before the missiles struck.

Are Palestinians not worthy of the civilised world’s moral horror?

The strike did not directly kill anyone but a child with a head injury died as a result of the rushed evacuation process.

Has there been silence from European governments as well? Not exactly. But some of what’s been said and unsaid is telling.

Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, queried whether a hospital could be evacuated in 20 minutes. Never say Baerbock doesn’t get logistics. But she stopped short of outright condemnation of the attack.

The British foreign secretary, David Lammy, deplored Israel’s “comprehensive” attacks on hospitals and healthcare facilities. But Lammy is part of a government that is supplying arms to the state that is conducting those attacks. Israel’s behaviour is enabled by the UK’s policy. The UK’s condemnation isn’t serious if it doesn’t modify the policy.

The war against Hamas is conducted in the name of civilisation against those responsible for the war crimes of October 7, 2023. In that case, all war crimes should be condemned and action taken.

Hospitals have special protection under international law. Collective punishment is a war crime. Over the past month, according to UN estimates, at least 100 children have been killed or injured in Gaza every single day.

Hamas is often blamed for using civilians as human shields. But Hamas was absent when snipers shot children in the head and women in church. The excuse doesn’t explain the recent killing of 15 Palestinian medics and rescue workers, who were buried in a mass grave together with their crushed emergency vehicles.

Above all, it doesn’t explain crimes carried outside Gaza. Just this Monday, the Israeli liberal newspaper, Haaretz, reported that Israeli police shot a 12-year-old boy in the head with a rubber bullet; they fractured his skull and he nearly lost his eye. The boy was in East Jerusalem.

Our government, thankfully, has called out some of the actions of the past month as barbaric. It has repeated its support for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with the security of both states recognised and supported. But it needs to do more.

In the face of the ethnic cleansing and annexation taking place, Malta needs to recognise Palestine as a state, joining the European countries that have already taken this step or are preparing to do so. What’s stopping it?

