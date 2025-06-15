Roberta Metsola, who enjoys overwhelming support within the Nationalist Party, yesterday ruled herself out of contesting the party leadership, saying she could not abandon her role as European Parliament president halfway through her term.

That announcement means the bets are on who will become the Nationalist Party’s next leader. And some names are already being floated.

Mark Anthony Sammut possibly back in the race

PN general council president and transport spokesperson Mark Anthony Sammut said he is evaluating all options.

Last week, Sammut had excluded himself from a leadership race, saying he backed a woman he felt could unite the party – clearly referring to Metsola.

But contacted yesterday, Sammut said the “scenario has now changed”.

“I firmly believed Roberta would have been the best option, but we have to respect her choice. The scenario has now changed, and we have to evaluate all options,” he said.

Sammut, 39, from Gudja, was the only PN MP to be elected on the fourth district – a Labour stronghold – in the last general election.

He was also elected on the 10th district, one of the few remaining PN strongholds.

Darren Carabott excludes himself

Among the names being considered to take on the role was the party’s home affairs spokesperson Darren Carabott. But contacted by Times of Malta yesterday afternoon, the PN MP ruled himself out as a candidate.

Carabott, the first district’s most popular PN MP, is a well-known figure mainly due to his role as chair of the Public Accounts Committee where heated discussions often take place.

Young gun Alex Borg

Asked about his leadership plans, Gozo MP Alex Borg said this moment was one of “responsibility, not haste”.

“Right now, I want to take my time to consult with several people, including members within the party, about what is best for the country and the party. So at the moment, what matters is having a calm discussion – without any rush whatsoever.”

At 29, Borg – who describes himself as a conservative – would be the youngest PN leader in modern history.

Should he be elected, he would be younger than Joseph Muscat and Dom Mintoff, who were 32 and 34 respectively when they took over the Labour Party.

Borg, a former Mr Malta, is a very popular MP, especially in Gozo. Polls show that while the PL holds a staggering majority in Malta, the PN is leading in Gozo. PN insiders partly credit Borg for that.

An Adrian Delia return?

A return of Adrian Delia, who served as party leader between 2017 and 2020 before a rebellion within his parliamentary group saw him lose the job to Bernard Grech, is also being increasingly considered as an option.

Delia was believed to be at the centre of a Metsola-backed plan that would possibly see him return as leader, with Metsola forming part of a “leadership team”.

Asked about his own plans, Delia said:

“I have been supporting Roberta’s nomination, which would have likely been uncontested for quite a while, because I see her as a unifying figure.

“However, I respect the decision she took not to leave her position halfway through her term as president.”

Asked about his intentions, the former PN leader said that before anything, his focus for the time being was on his physical recovery, after recently undergoing an operation.

In a statement yesterday, Delia emphasised that the PN’s next leader must be chosen by its members, not through “deals or arrangements”.

Dark horse Franco Debono

A leadership race dark horse whose name has also cropped up is Franco Debono.

Debono was a Nationalist MP at a time when the PN government had a one-seat majority in parliament.

His decision to vote against the government in the autumn of 2012 was the beginning of the end of the PN government – leading him to become the Nationalist Party’s boogeyman for some time.

Years later, the criminal lawyer has also been mentioned as a possible option, especially after a fan-made campaign song F’idejn Franco did the social media rounds.

Contacted for comment, Debono said he is monitoring the situation.

“Many people are encouraging me to run, both publicly and privately,” he said.

“It is already a nice surprise that after 13 years outside of politics, people still encourage me to contest and be involved.

“It is also positive that without a platform, people are considering me for the post,” he said.

Debono said he is not only thinking about leadership but also participating within the party in a wider context.

“The party should be asking why people – not just myself – who enjoy a certain popularity and have a valid contribution to give are not being invited to participate more,” he said.

That decision, he added, is being reflected in the PN’s results.

A fifth leader in 12 years

There is still no confirmed date for the Nationalist Party leadership election, although it is expected to be held around September.

Since its defeat in the 2013 general election under Lawrence Gonzi, the PN has had four leaders: Simon Busuttil, elected in 2014; Adrian Delia in 2017; and Bernard Grech, who took over in 2020.