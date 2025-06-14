We knew where we wanted to go. We had exact details, timing and expectations. We just didn’t have the full directions on how to get there. So, we went into the local grocery store and enquired of the woman there as to how to reach our destination.

She began to explain but became muddled in the process. A customer, an older man, intervened and said "just wait until I pay and I’ll come out and show you."

Outside, he intently leaned over and very purposely said in a low voice: "If I was going to go there, I wouldn’t be starting from here."

I was reminded of this event when I read a copy of the government’s 82-page public consultation document Malta Vision 2050. In and of itself, the document and the consultation process has much to commend it. Primarily, it offers ‘citizens’ (that phrase is very important) the chance to reflect on their vision for their country in 25 years’ time.

The government is to be commended for the initiative and for the work behind it but…only on one condition. That condition is self-evident. The government must actually be serious about the consultation and must not be engaged in yet another cynical political spin exercise.

Trust is central to governance – if this is but another cynical exercise, then trust will be further eroded to be replaced with even deeper cynicism.

Expressing reservations around Malta Vision 2050 should surprise no one, as this government has a long and devious track record of mega spin (think tunnel, bridge, hospitals, state institutions, investigations, ferries etc.).

Malta Vision 2050 refers to four strategic pillars upon which the future could be built. Sustainable growth (‘quality over quantity’), ‘citizen-centred services (there’s that word again), a resilient country with a modern education system and ‘smart’ land and sea use.

Fine words, fine ideas and fine aspirations…if only.

Malta Vision 2050 promises even more – ‘environment will take centre stage’, ‘rebuilding public trust, participation and accountability’, ‘respecting carrying capacity’ and ‘enhancing quality of life’, ‘functionality, resilience, and visual harmony’ and, inevitably ‘Green Malta’.

While reading such stuff, it is extremely hard to avoid cynicism, faced with an onslaught of cliches and banalities, all dressed up in (over)complicated diagrams, presumably designed to impress.

For example, the section on Policy and Governance – ‘they will become more adaptive, inclusive, and data-driven. Regulatory frameworks will be designed to respond quickly to emerging challenges and opportunities, while ensuring transparency, accountability, and broad stakeholder engagement’. Very, very desirable (and necessary) for the Malta of 2050 but utter dishonest tosh in the Malta of 2025.

Malta Vision 2050 fails spectacularly in one fundamental regard. Given the nature of Malta’s current economic overdevelopment and its social and political underdevelopment; given the deliberate and active undermining of state institutions and the national obsession with growth and wealth at all costs, how the hell do we get from here to there?

And all in 25 years? And with Malta’s dominant political and economic culture?

On such fundamental questions, the Vision is utterly silent. It is as if the Vision was drafted in an underground bunker by people who never surfaced into the Malta of the here and now. The Malta we all live in.

There’s more of ‘building on’, ‘consolidating’, ‘transforming’, ‘managing’ and ‘accelerating’. There are targets for human development, quality of life, GDP, Blue and Green economies, tourism, industry, gambling, aviation, finance and much more besides.

There are some very strange yet telling absences from the Vision. Not a word on demographics despite the talk on ‘overpopulation’ (or, too many of ‘them’), nothing on those who are not ‘citizens’ (except in the context of supplying ‘appropriate’ labour and ‘quality’ tourist numbers), nothing on environmental stress, boundaries or limits.

Despite all the graphs, flowcharts and diagrams, nothing substantive on the rule of law, on enforcement, on corruption, on the privatisation of public land and resources by stealth. In a planning ahead exercise, nothing on how the ‘Planning’ Authority might actually do some ‘planning’ and how it might cease to be a tied agent of the construction sector. And nothing on the previously referenced and vital concept of carrying capacity.

And, not surprisingly, not a word on big concrete and big construction (they will ‘love’ the Vision).

It's as if the Vision was framed for a land that is 10, 20 or more times larger than the current Malta. A land where only ‘citizens’ matter and where everyone else plays a subordinate support role. A land where the institutions of the state serve everyone equally without fear or favour. A land where there is universal respect for the law and for each other.

The more one reads the Vision and searches for substantive ideas, values and ‘work in progress’ strategies, the more the document disappoints. Leaving aside the worry that it may indeed be a cynical political exercise designed to distract and disrupt, the Vision utterly fails to answer the key question.

If we want to go there, how do we do it from here?