IIG Bank (Malta) Ltd. has participated in the Temenos Community Forum (TCF) 2025, held in Madrid from May 20-22. This prestigious global event brought together banking and technology leaders from around the world to discuss innovation, digital transformation, and the future of financial services.

As part of the agenda, Heytem Al Ziyani, Head of IT at IIG Bank, joined the panel session titled “Accelerating Growth in Payments.” Speaking alongside other industry leaders, Al Ziyani shared how IIG Bank is driving forward innovation, compliance, and client-centric banking through close internal collaboration and strong technology partnerships.

The session attracted a packed room of professionals from around the world and provided an excellent platform for IIG Bank to highlight its recent achievements, including the successful rollout of SEPA Instant Payments. Al Ziyani also discussed the Bank’s continued investment in forward-looking technologies that are critical to shaping the future of banking.

IIG Bank extended its gratitude to Temenos for the invitation and the opportunity to contribute to this influential industry event. The Bank looks forward to future collaboration and ongoing engagement in shaping the digital banking landscape.