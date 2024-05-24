Iklin local council is to hold the 11th edition of Festa Fjuri on Saturday. It is an annual festival that celebrates nature while promoting a healthy lifestyle. The event also aims to bolster a sense of identity among the small community.

The central attraction of the event will once again be the infiorata, which this year will be composed of no less than 7,000 pots of petunia, a seasonal spring flower.

Among other activities, Ninu Cremona Street will be transformed into a centre for well-being.

Inspired by the name of the locality, the council will offer ‘Xarba Klin’, a rosemary-flavoured drink, together with seasonal fruit and fruit cake, among others.

In the discussion corner, named Eco Café, visitors will learn about various interesting topics related to nature, including wildflowers with Alfred Baldacchino, the wonderful world of flowers with Antoine Vella, the use of herbs in recipes with Carmen Tedesco, and aromatherapy with Joyce Muscat.

The public will also be encouraged to actively participate and learn about gardening. At the end of the event, all the pots making up the infiorata will be given away for free, to encourage residents and visitors to decorate their balconies, gardens and homes with them.

Entertainment will be provided by St Pius X Musical Society of Lija and the Spiteri Lucas Band. Established and emerging visual artists, whose art is often inspired by nature and the Maltese landscape, will have a dedicated space.

Festa Fjuri is being organised in collaboration with a number of NGOs and agencies involved in the environmental field, including Ambjent Malta, Project Green, ERA, Friends of the Earth, and Move for Trees, all of whom will be present at the event to engage with the public. The Lija/Iklin Football Youth Academy and the Iklin Scout Group will also be present during the festival.

The event is taking place between 9am and 2pm.

For more information, visit the Iklin local council Facebook page.