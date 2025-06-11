Activist group Il-Kollettiv on Wednesday called on the government to end the system of granting public land to private developers through concession agreements.

The statement comes on the same day Prime Minister Robert Abela is meeting Manoel Island developers, MIDI. On Tuesday, the government filed a judicial letter against MIDI claiming it did not fulfil its obligations in terms of the land concession deed of June 15, 2000.

In the statement, il-Kollettiv president Jeanette Borg criticised the model whereby the land is "leased" to developers employed by successive administrations.

She said Manoel Island, just like Comino, the ITS building in St Julian's and Chambray were "pawned" off to MIDI for a fraction of its actual value.

“Through this practice, successive governments have given enormous power to developers by drastically reducing their costs and guaranteeing their profits, with absolutely no benefit to the public," she said.

"These decisions are taken without respect for residents, their space, history, and sense of home."

The group said that in the case of Manoel Island, MIDI's failure to meet its contractual obligations could result in the island returning to the public, a result that il-Kollettiv welcomed.

However, it said that the principle behind such deals is fundamentally wrong and should be "abolished".

"Public land should remain so, independent of whether a developer has the money to build it up or not," Borg said.

She also cited Comino and Fort Chambray as two recent contentious land concessions, and criticised Abela's swift moves to address the "mess" created by previous administrations, yet at the same time, speeding up and promoting other projects she described as "disastrous".

The group praised the work of activists who campaigned for the return of Manoel Island and highlighted their hopes that the land would become publicly accessible and a space free from speculative development.

The group ended its statement, highlighting how the government was not obliged to bail out MIDI.

"The government has no obligation to bail MIDI out of a deal it couldn’t honour, and the investments made by small shareholders are also MIDI’s responsibility. Let us not forget that the concession includes Tigné Point, which MIDI is also contractually bound to maintain.”