An imposing metal tented structure has been placed outside a restaurant along the historically sensitive Vittoriosa (Birgu) waterfront despite the Planning Authority and the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal both refusing permission for its installation, Din L-Art Ħelwa said on Thursday.

An application for the construction of the structure near the Maritime Museum was filed in August 2021 and was outrightly refused by the Planning Authority, the environmental NGO said.

The Authority deemed the structure to be visually intrusive, thereby compromising this protected Area of High Landscape Value.

The applicant filed an appeal, which was also rejected.

Din l-Art Ħelwa was joined by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and Heritage Malta in voicing their concerns owing to the potentially destructive impact on this visually and historically sensitive area.

The appeal tribunal agreed with the objectors and confirmed the refusal of the proposed structure.

"Following this decision, the applicant chose to ignore both the Planning Authority and the tribunal and proceeded to build the metal tented structure anyway," DLĦ said.

Despite the issuance of an enforcement order by the PA, no direct action has been taken for its removal.

"The Planning Commission and the tribunal both confirmed that the metal structure cannot be allowed on this site. As a result, the structure cannot be legalised through sanctioning; instead, it must be dismantled at once. Any delay only benefits the violator and encourages the laissez-faire attitude that has facilitated the gradual deterioration of our built environment,” architect Tara Cassar said on behalf of DLĦ.