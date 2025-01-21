Renowned Maltese author and poet Immanuel Mifsud will lead NWAMI International Malta’s first Culture Café of 2025.

Themed ‘Voices of Remembrance: A Tribute to Resilience and Culture’, this Culture Café will take place at Ta’ Detta Restaurant on the Valletta Waterfront on January 25 at 10.30am.

During the event, Mifsud will aim to foster greater reflection and discussion by reciting poems from the landmark anthology Auschwitz Poems, as well as on the partisans’ resistance to the Nazis in Central Europe and the devastation of the Yugoslav Wars, drawing from his bilingual volume KM.

He will also explore the ongoing Palestinian Israeli conflict, offering poignant reflections on war and its impact on humanity.

Mifsud will also present a poem of hope commissioned by the Commonwealth Education Trust and first read at Westminster Abbey in 2017.

By exploring themes of remembrance and resistance, we aim to inspire reflection on shared human experiences and the unyielding power of hope

Maria Gabriele Doublesin, president of NWAMI International Malta, said the Culture Café series is at the heart of NWAMI’s mission to foster intercultural dialogue and understanding.

“This first café of the new year, featuring Prof. Mifsud, is a poignant tribute to resilience in the face of conflict and adversity. By exploring themes of remembrance and resistance, we aim to inspire reflection on shared human experiences and the unyielding power of hope,” she said.

Born in 1967, Mifsud has been a multiple winner of both the Malta National Award for Prose and the Malta National Award for Poetry. In 2011, he was also the recipient of the European Union Prize for Literature.

With a PhD from the University of Malta where he lectures in contemporary Maltese literature and theatre, Mifsud continues to publish prolifically with his latest novel Filli Ma Tcun Xein, Filli Tithol fl’Esistenza and a book of poetry and art, Váh, launched last October.

For more information and to reserve a seat, click here. Places are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.