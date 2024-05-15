iMovo Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Malta, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing higher education programmes over the next five years.

Under this MoU, iMovo Limited will work closely with the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy (FEMA) to help advance the faculty’s education programmes and research, particularly with regard to the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Business and Information Technology.

iMovo will provide strategic advice on curriculum development and serve on FEMA's Board of Studies. This is aimed at facilitating student access to industry knowledge and traineeships.

The Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Business and Information Technology programme provides an integrated approach to business and technology that emphasises practical applications and prepares students for leadership and entrepreneurial roles. It provides students with the necessary skills to navigate dynamic business environments and utilise new technologies for strategic advantage.

Pierre Mallia, managing director of iMovo Limited, expressed his views about the partnership: "As a leading technology and advisory firm with a strong belief in contributing to the community we operate in, we see first-hand, the rapidly evolving world of work. Through this insight, we feel the need to play our part to ensure students are equipped to succeed in their careers. We see the partnership with FEMA as an ideal opportunity to do this. We also welcome the opportunity to work towards a shared vision with the University."

University Rector, Prof. Alfred J. Vella, welcomed the agreement, emphasizing its significance in providing students with the tools they need to succeed.

"This partnership is a welcome step to further promote the exchange of knowledge and provide the professionals and entrepreneurs of tomorrow with the right tools to be successful and effective. Both the early exposure to the industry and the expertise of our collaborators will certainly help them stay motivated throughout their careers and make a positive change in society,” he said.

The collaboration between iMovo Limited and the University of Malta represents a shared commitment to excellence in higher education and to preparing students for success in the global marketplace.