A man has been “imprisoned in his own home” for eight months as he waits for a knee replacement operation to be able to walk again and step outside his home that is located on a stepped road in Cospicua.

Mario Carbone has been unable to walk and leave his home due to the pain since August and has been in a wheelchair since January – when he was hospitalised following a fall at home.

His daughter contacted Times of Malta to tell his story in the hope that something would be done to help her father, whose mental health is declining.

“My father just turned 63. He worked all his life, sunrise to sundown, to provide for his three children, so my mother could stay home and take care of us. Now he cannot enjoy his retirement because the system failed him,” his daughter, Daniela, said.

She explained how her father, who worked as a labourer, had knee problems for many years. Finally, after years waiting, he had a knee replacement operation on his right knee in October 2022.

The operation was a success, and he was recovering nicely. Then in February 2023, he had an accident and hurt his knee, leaving him in a lot of pain. Three months later, he was seen by the surgeon who operated on him and was told that the case was too severe now, and the family needed to see another specialist.

The home of wheelchair-user Mario Carbone is located midway up this Cospicua stepped street.

By August, Carbone was told by a doctor at a private clinic if he was not operated on soon, he would end up in wheelchair, his daughter said.

“He was also told that he would get operated on in September 2023,” she said.

But he is still waiting and is now in a wheelchair.

She added that her father already suffered from mental health issues, which have worsened due to the fact he is unable to leave his home.

The family is desperate and says its last resort has been to go to the media with their plea for help.

According to a recent reply to a parliamentary question, 510 knee replacement operations were carried out last year between January and November. Until October 2023, there were 991 people on the waiting list for a knee replacement.

Questions sent to the Health Ministry remained unanswered.