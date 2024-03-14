A 28-year-old man has been accused of continuing to harass his ex-partner with incessant calls from prison, even though she has a protection order against him.

Tyson Bugeja from Vittoriosa found himself in court again on Thursday with police accusing him of harassing the mother of his young child.

He was also charged with breaching two protection orders, three sets of bail conditions, committing another crime while serving a suspended sentence and relapsing.

Prosecuting Inspector Christian Cauchi told the court that Bugeja is currently in preventive custody and that he has several ongoing cases of domestic violence, which also involve the woman he is accused of harassing.

The prosecution has evidence of 20 recordings of phone calls made by Bugeja to the victim between March 2 and 3, with a recording of another call being made to her on March 7.

The woman also told the police that she had filed another police report in February when the same thing happened and Bugeja had tried to call her from prison.

In December last year, Bugeja was charged with punching the woman in the face and breaking her nose.

On that occasion, the police had arrested Bugeja at his home but had to escort him to hospital after he began to complain of chest pain. He again complained of chest pains during his arraignment in December, with the sitting having to be suspended and an ambulance called to court to examine the accused.

During that sitting, Bugeja had thrown himself on the ground saying that he didn’t want to go back to prison because “tired of spending time in prison for not doing anything”.

In 2019, Bugeja was charged with threatening an ex-girlfriend, allegedly showing up at her house brandishing a knife.

In 2022, he was accused of participating in a series of armed hold-ups of a chain of convenience stores.

On Thursday no request for bail was made and Bugeja was once again remanded in custody.

Lawyers Mario Mifsud and George Anton Buttigieg assisted the accused.