The idea of a dream escape often conjures images of serene rooms with sweeping views, a quiet pool glinting in the sunlight, and the sea stretching endlessly beyond. The pace is unhurried, the comforts refined, and the atmosphere rich with the understated rhythm of island life. It sounds like something far-flung—until you realise it’s just a short ferry ride away. Tucked in the heart of Gozo, the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz blends the island’s timeless charm with the understated elegance of five-star hospitality. Recently refreshed with thoughtful renovations, the hotel continues to offer discerning travellers a peaceful retreat where heritage and luxury meet in perfect balance.

The renovations on the South Wing are fully complete, offering guests refreshed rooms that balance contemporary comfort with traditional charm.

Having already upgraded and renovated the hotel’s lobby, front office and Il-Baldakkin Gastrobar, this year’s focus shifted on upgrading the hotel rooms. During a temporary closure of the hotel, work began on the room renovations – with the main aim being that of effectively blending contemporary design with subtle traditional elements, for a timeless look.

The newly renovated rooms now offer a modern feel, while staying true to Maltese and Gozitan traditions – the latter can be seen and felt through limestone textures, natural materials and a harmonious palette that reflects the hotel’s authentic character.

The enchanting outdoor pools at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz.

With the first stage complete, the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz reopened on February 14 at half occupancy while renovation works progressed. As of now, the renovations on the South Wing are fully complete, offering guests refreshed rooms that balance contemporary comfort with traditional charm. The hotel is already planning the next phase, with further upgrades to the remaining rooms in the main building scheduled for next winter.

