On Thursday, May 8, thousands of pilgrims gathered in St Peter’s Square and millions of others all over the globe stayed glued to the television screens gazing at the chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel, waiting in anticipation and excitement for the white smoke to billow – a sign that the Catholic Church has a new spiritual leader.

Why was there all this excitement and anticipation? For the past 12 years, the Catholic faithful who had experienced the warmth and closeness of Pope Francis wanted his legacy to continue. The world had given homage to Francis at the news of his passing away. So it was natural for us, who treasured his values and embarked on his vision of the Church at large, to hope and expect the new pope to follow in Francis’s footsteps.

Cardinal Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, in his homily at the funeral mass for Pope Francis, recalled how his pontificate was marked by his closeness to the people, especially the least and the last amongst us, and his deep love for the Church open to everyone.

It was this anticipation and expectation that put Catholics, globally, on tenterhooks. But we weren’t disappointed. The fact that Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected relatively fast with a great majority showed the world at large that the cardinals knew what characteristics the new pope had to be endowed with and whom they would elect.

Aleem Maqbool, when commenting for the BBC on ‘What Pope’s speedy election says about Church’s priorities’, stated that ‘’there was recognition among many (cardinals) that Pope Francis had started something hugely impactful through reaching out to those on the peripheries of the Catholic world and also to those outside the faith”. Maqbool continued by explaining that “there was appreciation for this endeavour to become a voice for the voiceless and focus on the poor and those whose destinies were not in their own hands”.

To realise that the minds and hearts of the cardinals that were to choose Francis’s successor were in line with what the majority of the Catholic world was thinking and feeling shows how the Holy Spirit was “blowing” in the same direction. Yes, it was this great sense of continuity that urged the cardinals to elect, in a relatively short time, Prevost as the new pope.

From the very start of his pontificate, Pope Francis wanted to live a simple life of service to the downtrodden. As he became pontiff, he wanted to live a modest life and discard all titles except the one of Servus servorum Dei. “This is the papacy,” he said. “Service: who serves everyone, who serves for everyone.”

It is this sense of service that he attributed to the mission of the Church and that highlighted his pontificate.

Pope Francis wanted the Church to no longer be seen as a pyramid but as a circle where all baptised Catholics participate and share the voice of the Holy Spirit. That’s what the Synod of Synodality was all about. This was his last legacy, which he left for all of us Catholics.

Explaining what synodality entails, Pope Francis, in his autobiography, entitled Hope, states: “Synodality is not a fashion, nor a slogan to be exploited. It is a way of listening to one another, carried out at all levels, involving all people of God. It is not for collecting opinions, but for journeying together and having ears to catch the wind of the Spirit, which creates crises, brings surprises, opens doors and windows, knocks down walls, breaks chains, opens borders.”

This dialogue among all baptised persons that Francis promoted helped the Church become more aware of the value and sacredness of popular piety. The way the simple, poor person prays and communicates with God needs to be considered as part of the prayer of the Church.

“Popular piety,” Pope Francis affirmed, “is the opening of the memory of a people. To devalue the spirituality, to regard it as a secondary form of Christian life, is to forget the primacy of the action of the Spirit and the gratuitous working of God’s love.”

This is the legacy that Pope Francis has left us – a legacy where one gives prominence to the voice of the Holy Spirit that whispers and moves the heart of every human person in their own milieu.

Our newly elected Pope Leo XIV, in his first meeting with the cardinals in the Vatican, indicated that his papacy will follow closely in the footsteps of Pope Francis.

Quoting from Pope Francis’s Evangelii Gadium, where he outlines the various functions of the Church based on the Second Vatican Council, Pope Leo highlights several fundamental points: growth in collegiality and synodality; attention to what is called the sensus fidei, especially in its most authentic and inclusive forms, such as popular piety; loving care for the least and the rejected; dialogue with the contemporary world in its various components and realities.

The above programme demonstrates how Pope Leo XIV is going to continue in the footsteps of Pope Francis.

Ray Azzopardi is a former headmaster.