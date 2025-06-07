A colourful photo showing one of Malta’s many community wind bands covered in “paper snow” during a festa celebration has been selected as the top image of the Malta edition of Wiki Loves Folklore, the international photography contest.

The photographer, Louise Muscat, won €200 worth of photographic equipment from PhotoCity in Valletta, and her photo, along with nine others taken locally, are now in the running to be judged among the best folklore photographs taken around the world this year.

Wiki Loves Folklore is an international photography contest that focuses on the folk culture, traditions, and intangible cultural heritage of different countries. Photos can capture folk games, folk wear, traditional song and dance, customs, and religion, among other such topics.

Slide right to see more photos. The International Wind and Kite Festival. Photo: Martina Vella CC by SA via Wikimedia Commons Traditional blacksmith forge in Malta. Photo: Isabella Mallia via Wikimedia Commons CC by SA Traditional fireworks from Grand Harbour over Valletta skyline Photo: Mark Scicluna via Wikimedia Commons CC by SA Festa Santa Katarina. Photo: Joseph Amodio via Wikimedia Commons CC by SA Malta Carnival. Photo: Jonathan Borg via Wikimedia Commons CC by SA

A total of 598 images were submitted to Wiki Loves Folklore 2025 in Malta by 28 different photographers.

Globally, there were 1,783 photographers from 131 countries who took part in the competition.

Slide right to see more photos. Feast of San Gorg in Gozo Photo: Antonella Vella via Wikimedia Commons CC by SA Good Friday procession preparations in Mosta. Photo: Katja Zahra Camilleri via Wikimedia Commons CC by SA Żabbar Bicycle Pilgrimage. Photo: Christian Formosa via Wikimedia Commons CC by SA Banda Madonna tal-Karmnu - Fgura. Photo: Damien Caruana via Wikimedia Commons CC by SA Holy Family statue transported by boat. Photo: Godwin Borg via Wikimedia Commons CC by SA

Other local finalist photos also included scenes depicting celebrations like the International Wind and Kite Festival, carnival, the Fireworks Festival, and traditional trades such as blacksmithing. One photo shows a dramatic moment in the traditional Ġostra greased pole game, and another shows the annual Żabbar bicycle pilgrimage.

But ultimately, the local winner was one that depicted an element of the traditional festa, which is included on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage.

A special prize for photos of community wind bands, forming part of WikiProject Każini, was won by Damien Caruana for a photo showing a casual moment for the Banda Madonna tal-Karmnu in Fgura.

Another special prize, for the largest number of uploads, went to Godwin Borg, who submitted 106 images for Wiki Loves Folklore 2025 in Malta.

The competition is organised by volunteers contributing to Wikimedia Commons, a sister project of Wikipedia. In Malta, these are represented by an NGO called Wikimedia Community Malta.

Another photo contest focused on natural heritage sites, flora and fauna, Wiki Loves Earth, will be held later this year.

While only 10 local photos won prizes for the 2025 edition of Wiki Loves Folklore in Malta, all participants get the chance of bagging $400 (€374) as first prize for the international competition.

International results will be declared by July on the Wiki Loves Folklore 2025 website.