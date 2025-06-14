The lightning stop in Malta by the Duke and Duchess of York in June 1927, on their way back to the UK from a state visit to Australia, had one principal aim – to dignify the inauguration of a major urban project: the construction of a new road that would link Floriana to Valletta through the bastions of Castille Square. Not a mean architectural and engineering feat.

Work in progress on the new project, 1927. The building of the stone bridge supporting the new road.

The negotiations for the rationalisation of what came to be known as the Harper Area had started in 1922 – Edgar Harper chaired the committee. Deliberations dragged on for some time through the reluctance of the British military to relinquish to the new Maltese self-government large areas between Valletta and Floriana, previously retained for defence purposes.

Works in progress on the construction site. The foundation stone that was lowered in place by the Duke of York.

Blessing of the foundation stone on June 17, 1927

Today, breaching the ancient bastions of the Knights would have raised major concerns and vocal opposition from heritage conservators.

A 1927 postcard of the foundation stone ceremony The Duke of York laying the foundation stone in a postcard by the Grand Studio.

On June 17, the Duke of York formally laid the massive foundation stone, a two-ton block of Maltese żonqor, cementing it in place with a silver trowel, to the applause of large crowds of Maltese and British officials, ecclesiastics and spectators. The stone houses a parchment recording the event and remembering the architect in charge of the planning and execution – Alfonso Drago. The Treasury budgeted the sum of £75,000 for the scheme, though the road ended costing only about half the estimate.

Another postcard of the opening ceremony View of the opening ceremony on April 3, 1930

The project, carried out under the Sir Ugo Mifsud ministry, was actually inaugurated by his political opponent, Sir Gerald Strickland, on April 3, 1930, when the new road opened to vehicles and the public.

The night after the ceremony, unidentified vandals knocked off the corners of the stone pilasters that separate the balustrades flanking the majestic road.

Following Independence, its name changed to Girolamo Cassar Avenue.

All images from the author's collection.