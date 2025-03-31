In the Maltese islands, banking can look back to a long and convoluted history, partly routine, partly virtuous, partly on the verges of criminality.
Considering the impact banks have on everyday lives, the visual record they left behind proves meagre indeed.
I have only found a few old postcards with a banking theme – all of them promotional rather than carriers of postal messages.
Banks have left their mark in history, including linguistics. The iconic banker Marquis Giuseppe Scicluna (1840) was ‒ and is still referred to ‒ as iċ-Ċisk, as his bank is reputed to have first popularised cheques as an adjunct of its business – hence the illiterate’s corruption of the word.
Malta has witnessed the Bank of Apostleship of Prayer, a pious philanthropic financial institution, one of the Church’s humble social services, blossomed into the flourishing APS Bank.
We have seen the misadventures of the questionable Bank of Alderney, of the BICAL Bank and of Pilatus Bank, all scarring the political panorama ‒ wounds time finds difficult to heal.
And the highjack of the National Bank, which gave a new meaning to Bertolt Brecht’s immortal question: what is the robbing of a bank compared to the founding of a bank? There was a time when the edifices housing banks had a distinctive branding by style.
Richard England designed new Barclays Bank branches; Bank of Valletta identified better with traditional bourgeoise architecture. The present headquarters of HSBC, Bank of Valletta and APS faced the creativity of Malta’s periti with fresh challenges.
No mainstream postcard publisher believed it profitable to include banks or bank-related themes in their voluminous sets. I have only traced three pre-war instances but these were one-offs by the Anglo-Egyptian Bank, the Banco di Roma and the private Victoria Bank.
All images from the author’s collections