The vast numbers of British servicemen stationed in or passing through Malta up to World War II created an unexpected niche market in the postcard industry – that for humorous or satirical cards, almost exclusively based on hand-drawn artwork, spoofing military life in Malta.

‘The Land of Romance’ by Rev, showing a dancing hall for seamen in the Gut.

Many of these postcards survive. The earlier ones, up to World War I, are competently drawn, probably by professional draughtsmen. I have found some already used in 1907.

‘First impression of Malta’, a 1930 scene of Music Hall in Strait Street, Valletta.

The later ones, those published in the inter-war years, can be equally trenchant but the artwork often appears more slapdash, fussy and approximate. One of the more prolific designers of sailors’ antics in Malta’s red-light district signed himself ‘Rev’, presumably Reverend, a naval chaplain, but he sometimes opted for Rev. Oosch. I hope this does not mean what it seems to mean.

‘A quiet run ashore in Malta’ by Rev, featuring a karozzin trying unsuccessfully to go uphill towards Valletta.

Humour dates quite rapidly. With the passage of time, the meaning of punchlines may fade, be misunderstood or no longer be funny.

‘Knight of Malta’. A 1930s humorous postcard published in Malta for HMS Ramillies. ‘Going to the Buoy’, a Malta postcard by Rev for HMS Eagle. ‘A sailor’s pay night down the Gut’, by Rev Oosch. Christmas Day in Strait Street, Valletta 'The March I love', a 1907 Malta postcard based on a nursery rhyme.

The vignettes on the postcards often underscore some Malteseness – the ubiquitous karozzin, dgħajsa, għonnella, rubble walls, whores, qulla men, flat roofs, prickly pears and church domes. Maltese locals rarely feature at all. When they do, the women are shameless harlots, the men all sport black moustaches, are cab drivers fighting for a fare or are filthy ship coalers.

‘A story without words’, a 1930s cartoon postcard showing the results of excessive drinking and whoring in Malta’s red light districts.

Not all the imagery aims at raising a laugh. Occasionally, it serves as a cautionary tale. Like one postcard ‘A story without words’ subdivided into 12 rectangles, each depicting a seamen’s relentless road to perdition, from boozing extravagantly in the Gut, lying in bed with a hooker, succumbing to venereal disease and cirrhosis of the liver, to his untimely death and burial. Very little hilarity in any of that.

‘Greetings at Malta’, a postcard by H. Frisby satirising Maltese tradesmen harassing sailors on landing. ‘Throwing slops out of scuttles’, a Malta postcard by H. Frisby for HMS Benbow on the habit of emptying filthy pails through ships’ portholes.

All postcards from the author’s collection.