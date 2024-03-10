The vast numbers of British servicemen stationed in or passing through Malta up to World War II created an unexpected niche market in the postcard industry – that for humorous or satirical cards, almost exclusively based on hand-drawn artwork, spoofing military life in Malta.
Many of these postcards survive. The earlier ones, up to World War I, are competently drawn, probably by professional draughtsmen. I have found some already used in 1907.
The later ones, those published in the inter-war years, can be equally trenchant but the artwork often appears more slapdash, fussy and approximate. One of the more prolific designers of sailors’ antics in Malta’s red-light district signed himself ‘Rev’, presumably Reverend, a naval chaplain, but he sometimes opted for Rev. Oosch. I hope this does not mean what it seems to mean.
Humour dates quite rapidly. With the passage of time, the meaning of punchlines may fade, be misunderstood or no longer be funny.
The vignettes on the postcards often underscore some Malteseness – the ubiquitous karozzin, dgħajsa, għonnella, rubble walls, whores, qulla men, flat roofs, prickly pears and church domes. Maltese locals rarely feature at all. When they do, the women are shameless harlots, the men all sport black moustaches, are cab drivers fighting for a fare or are filthy ship coalers.
Not all the imagery aims at raising a laugh. Occasionally, it serves as a cautionary tale. Like one postcard ‘A story without words’ subdivided into 12 rectangles, each depicting a seamen’s relentless road to perdition, from boozing extravagantly in the Gut, lying in bed with a hooker, succumbing to venereal disease and cirrhosis of the liver, to his untimely death and burial. Very little hilarity in any of that.
