Let me admit from the outset my poor knowledge of regiments and of military insignia or badges.
Readers are forewarned that my writing and identifications may contain egregious howlers.
I was tempted to produce this feature by the quantities of real-photo postcards issued in, or for, Malta from the early 1910s to the late 1920s, a period when huge turnovers of British and empire military personnel passed through or were stationed in Malta.
Local photographers and postcard publishers saw this as a commercial opportunity not to be sneered at.
Regimental cards do not seem to have been official initiatives but, rather, private business ventures targeting an extended and receptive market.
Most of those issued remained unsigned by the photographer or the publisher.
The Empire Studio did advertise itself on some.
Every card, although different, follows the same pattern: they are almost all photographs of compositions of other postcards – one, two or more.
The original postcards are placed on a decorative background or in a frame. An identifiable regimental badge often tops the design, occasionally with sparse flowers strewn in between.
Some have romantic or augural messages.
The photographer then snaps the entire composition and, voilà, another regimental postcard tries its luck on the market.
The original re-photographed images almost invariably show military assets – barracks, fortifications, armaments, occasionally warships – rarely a notable landmark of the island.
No Photoshop then masked the physical limitations of the medium – very visible drawing pins through the corners hold the original postcards flat and in place; the clumsy photographer’s fingerprints sometimes visibly stain the sensitive emulsion.
Technical innocence that all adds to the primitive charm of the product.
Cards for several other regiments not included here are known to collectors.
All images from the author’s collections.